Expect strong second half of year on back of festive season: Arvind Fashions MD



How has the demand been and how do you see it for the rest of the year?

Clearly the markets have been muted, but we will see a strong uptick from the previous fiscal year - it could be high single digit or maybe double digit. Fortunately, in quarter one, we grew at 10 per cent. Even though the market continues to remain muted, we are very aggressively expanding, specifically our brand leader US Polo Assn. (USPA). However, the general belief in the industry is that the second half will be better because of weddings in the winter months. So we are eagerly anticipating and hopefully that should support growth. This Diwali has no World Cup, in contrast to the previous year and we are surely expecting better growth over that base of World Cup last year.