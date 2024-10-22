Explained | Hyundai Motor India: All you need to know about the largest IPO ever in the Indian stock market

Hyundai India, with its $3.3 billion IPO, has surpassed PSU giant Life Insurance Corporation of India, which had opened up shares worth $2.5 billion (Rs 21,017 crore) when it first got listed in the stock market in 2022.

The IPO, a pure offer for sale, was fixed at Rs 1,865-Rs 1,960 per share.

The price of the share was Rs 1890.85 (down 3.52 per cent) at the time of writing.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 1,934, down 1.32 per cent.