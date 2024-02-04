Explained: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

Here is a breakdown of Paytm Payments Bank crisis:

What was the recent RBI action against Paytm Payments bank all about?

The regulator last week ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend, to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, cards for paying road tolls after February 29.