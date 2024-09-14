Explained | What are India's antitrust findings against Amazon, Flipkart

New Delhi: Indian antitrust investigations have found that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart violated local competition laws by giving preference to some sellers, prioritising certain listings, and steeply discounting products, hurting other companies.

Here are the key findings of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which are detailed in two reports that are not public but have been reviewed by Reuters.

Amazon, Flipkart and the CCI have not responded to requests for comment about the reports.