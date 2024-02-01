Explained | What next for Paytm's banking arm after RBI clampdown

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered the payments bank subsidiary of Paytm to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, in a major blow to one of the country's largest payments firms.

Paytm shares plunged the daily limit of 20 per cent on Thursday after the central bank's move, which could be a precursor to its licence being cancelled, said a person familiar with the matter.

Following are answers to some key questions about Paytm and its payments bank.

What is the bank? What does it do?

Paytm Payments Bank is a specialised banking entity that received its license in 2015, the year payment banks were introduced in India, and started operations in November 2017.

Payments banks may accept small deposits of up to Rs 2,00,000 but are not allowed to lend. Deposits must be parked in government securities or in deposits at other banks.

Who owns Paytm payments bank? How is it related to Paytm?

Paytm Payments Bank is 49 per cent owned by Paytm, also known as One 97 Communications. The remaining 51 per cent is held by Paytm Chief Executive and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm Payments Bank acts as a key banking partner for Paytm. For instance, funds deposited in Paytm's popular digital wallets are held with Paytm Payments Bank.