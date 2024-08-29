Explained | What were India's antitrust concerns over Disney-Reliance deal?

Reliance's media and entertainment unit had a market share of 7.5 per cent in 2023-24 in the sports TV channel segment, while Disney had a 77.7 per cent share in those years.

Rival Sony had an 8.6 per cent share in sports TV channels.

"The sports TV channel segment is already highly concentrated," the CCI said in the letter. "Most of the current sports content such as cricket ... are streamed on either of the two platforms (of Reliance and Disney)".

The CCI also noted "there is a possibility of higher negotiating power and the ability to monetize the sports rights via subscription and advertising".