Explained | What will happen to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package?

Tesla argues that the costs to shareholders will be significantly greater if the pay package is not reinstated. The company booked a $2.3 billion accounting charge to issue it in 2018. It estimates that to give Musk a new package with the same economic benefit, the accounting charge it would have to take would be more than $25 billion because of the rise in Tesla's shares since 2018. It has said the new package would have to be less than 10% of the size of the 2018 plan to avoid a new charge.