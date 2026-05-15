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Explained | Why India's Tata Sons is facing pressure to list

The key pressure for listing is regulatory, stemming from RBI rules requiring large non-bank lenders above certain asset thresholds or with ‌public funds to list.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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