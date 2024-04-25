Explained | Why RBI barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers, issuing credit cards

RBI issued a statement which said that 'significant concerns' arose out of its IT department's examination of the bank since 2022.

The statement further noted that the actions are being taken after 'continued failure on part of the bank to address these concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner'.

The action was taken under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 which gives RBI the authority to 'prevent the affairs of any banking company being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the depositors or in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the banking company'.