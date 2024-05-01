Explained | Why the 127-year-old Godrej Group is splitting

Adi's grandfather Pirojsha had purchased 3,000 acres of land in Mumbai from the British during World War II and subsequently bought 400 acres more, taking the total to 3,400 acres.

Over 3,000 acres is in Vikhroli suburb, and the rest lies in Bhandup and Nahur.

Of this, almost 2,000 acres are mangroves and PTI reported Adi said in 2013 that he did not wish to develop said parts noting a lot of mangroves in the western city had been encroached on.

This leaves around 1,000 acres of land that can be developed. The rest has reportedly been encroached upon.

However, two years before Adi's declaration, Godrej Properties (now under Adi) had entered into an agreement with Godrej & Boyce (now under Jamshyd) to develop the Vikhroli land.

It was reported that Godrej Properties would act as the development manager and be responsible for the conceptualisation, design, sales, and marketing of future development on the G&B-owned land in Vikhroli. For its services, Godrej Properties was to receive 10 per cent of the total revenue generated from this development.

Differences over developing this land crept up over time, reportedly leading to a rift within the family even.

However, now that the conglomerate has split, G&B and Godrej Properties said in a statement that both would continue their MoUs executed from time to time for developing the Vikhroli land as and when G&B desires to develop the same.

"The future development of Vikhroli presents a unique opportunity to create a holistic space in the metropolis of Mumbai where urban development and biodiversity co-exists harmoniously. Godrej Construction and Godrej Properties bring complementary strengths, and this has translated into the launch of successful real estate projects in Vikhroli," said Jamshyd, who heads G&B.

Pirojsha, in the capacity of Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties said "We look forward to continuing our association with Godrej & Boyce with a view to make Vikhroli into a world-class neighborhood that delivers its residents an outstanding quality of life while ensuring the highest standards of sustainable development."

The split has been a long time coming, with PTI reporting on it, citing sources, back in 2021. In October 2023, the Economic Times had reported that the Godrej Group was in advanced stages of vital negotiations in concluding the formal division of its business, citing industry executives in the know.