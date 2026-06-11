EY GDS launches ey.ai Centre for Reimagination in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: EY Global Delivery Services (GDS), which is a technology-focused delivery network, on Thursday launched the ey.ai Centre for Reimagination (CFR), a client experience centre, in Bengaluru. </p><p>The 40,000 sq ft centre will help firms experience emerging technologies that will reshape industries. It is about the future-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a> transformation across industries including retail, life sciences, energy and banking, among others. </p><p>Though the company did not disclose the cost, it said the centre is built into its overall investment. Previously, it had announced a $1.4 billion investment in AI that also includes upskilling people and platforms.</p>.TCS, Anthropic partner to scale enterprise AI; to equip 50,000 employees with Claude.<p>AI is fundamentally reshaping how organisations think, make decisions and create value. The centre is where strategy meets execution; a space where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale. By piloting AI in controlled environments, we are helping leaders reimagine their organisations with confidence, Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, said.</p><p>The centre brings together AI, emerging technologies, sector capabilities and human-centred design to help CXOs envision and act on future business possibilities.</p><p>"We have shown different potential scenarios of how AI could play out in the future," Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair, EY Global Delivery Services, said, adding that the next wave of growth will be shaped by AI.</p><p>He added that AI is no longer a future ambition; it’s a present-day business imperative. Yet, many organisations are still grappling with what transformation truly looks like at scale. The Centre is designed to bridge that gap, helping leaders move from intent to execution and translate AI ambition into real <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/business-news">business</a> impact.</p><p>Powered by agentic AI, robotics, digital twins and conversational AI, it allows organisations to simulate scenarios, visualise business outcomes and accelerate execution.</p>.OpenDoor shuts India operations overnight over 'AI shift', sacks 250 employees.<p>In total, the company has over 91,000 employees and in India alone, it employs about 74,000. In Bengaluru, the company has about 23,000 employees. GDS last year hired 25,000 professionals overall and about 80 per cent of them in India alone.</p><p>The company said it will continue to scale talent in line with client needs and innovation priorities. "We plan to deploy 100,000 AI agents by 2028 so the intention of this is much more beyond experimentation," Anand added.</p><p> The centre will also create highly skilled roles that combine AI engineering with experience design and sector transformation. Skills include AI engineering, immersive experience design, digital twins/simulation, human-centred design and sector transformation.</p>