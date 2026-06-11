Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

EY GDS launches ey.ai Centre for Reimagination in Bengaluru

The next wave of growth will be shaped by AI, says Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair, EY GDS.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 10:14 IST
Business NewsBengaluruAIcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us