Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

A rebound in the advertising businesses of Google, Meta and Snap signaled that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy.

The three companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week and each posted positive metrics for their ad businesses.

"AI is helping advertisers find as many people as possible and their ideal audience for the lowest possible price," said Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Alphabet's Google.

The company has been doubling down on the technology with tools such as Performance Max, which uses AI to decide how marketing budgets should be distributed across Google's ad network.

Schindler said that the retail segment was particularly strong during the July-September period. He said the company had "started prepping retailers for what will be a long holiday season" to help them deliver deals to consumers who increasingly cared about price and convenience.