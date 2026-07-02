Festo opens first Automation Experience Centre in Noida, highlights Bengaluru GCC as India expansion gathers pace

<p>German automation major Festo has inaugurated its first Automation Experience Centre (FEC) in Noida, expanding its presence in India's fast-growing manufacturing sector while underlining the strategic role of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru.</p><p>The new facility, located in Noida's Phase-2 industrial area, has been designed as a hub for innovation, collaboration and skills development, allowing manufacturers to experience live demonstrations of factory automation, electric automation, pneumatics, motion technologies, digital engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions.</p><p>The launch comes as Festo India marks its 40th year of operations and amid growing investments by Indian manufacturers in automation and smart factory technologies. The company said the centre will help customers evaluate automation solutions before deployment, enabling higher productivity, operational efficiency and sustainability.</p><p>Frank Notz, Member of the Management Board, Sales at Festo SE, said the Noida centre reflects the company's commitment to supporting customers in their transition towards smarter manufacturing through hands-on collaboration and technology demonstrations.</p><p>Festo India Managing Director Ravi Sastry said the experience centre would strengthen customer engagement and help industries improve their competitive edge. Senior executives also said North India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub, making Noida an ideal location for the facility.</p><p>Apart from industrial automation, the centre will showcase Festo Didactic's technical education offerings through training programmes, workshops and technology demonstrations aimed at addressing the demand for skilled manufacturing talent.</p><p>Festo entered India in 1963 and was incorporated in 1986. The company employs over 1,000 people, serves more than 25,000 customers and partners, and operates a Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru that supports its worldwide operations and innovation initiatives.</p>