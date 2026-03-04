<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered fintech unicorn Moneyview has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sebi">SEBI</a> to raise funds through an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipo">initial public offering</a> (IPO). </p><p>The proposed IPO combines a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13.6 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders.</p><p>The fintech company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding growth in its financial services business, including Rs 650 crore to drive loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements, Rs 450 crore for investment in its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance Private Limited (WFPL), to augment its capital base, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.</p>.'We aren't necessarily looking to target a timeline for IPO': Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli .<p>Moneyview, founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Sanjay Aggarwal, Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer, is backed by marquee investors like Accel, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital and others.</p><p>The Moneyview App provides access to a full suite of financial products. The company has been profitable since FY2022 and has continued to strengthen its growth momentum, recording a 61 per cent y-o-y increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) in FY2025 compared to FY2024.</p><p>Moneyview accounted for about 11 per cent of total digital unsecured personal loan sanctions in FY2025 and reported the highest AUM in the digital unsecured personal loan segment among unlisted peers. The company reported revenue of Rs 2,379 crore and net profit of Rs 240 crore for FY2025.</p><p>The platform has built a user base of over 125 million, growing at a CAGR of 36.20 per cent. Nearly 79 per cent of its users are based in Tier 2 and beyond cities, with an average monthly income of Rs 47,000.</p><p>As of December 31, 2025, the company had a managed AUM of Rs 19,814 crore. It posted revenue of Rs 2,379 crore and a net profit of Rs 240 crore in FY25. </p>