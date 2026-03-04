Menu
Fintech unicorn Moneyview files DRHP for IPO; seeks to raise Rs 1,500 crore

The proposed IPO combines a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13.6 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 15:13 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 15:13 IST
