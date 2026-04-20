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Firms say client interest rises with new capabilities in Anthropic new models

Last week, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said clients are curious to know about expanding capabilities of all the models.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:03 IST
Business NewscompaniesAnthropic

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