<p>Bengaluru: In February, when AI firm Anthropic released its latest tool, IT stocks saw heavy selling pressures as investors worried over AI competition for IT services firms, and the same fear continues now as Anthropic released Claude Opus 4.7, its latest model that is an improvement in advanced software engineering with particular gains on the hardest coding tasks that previously needed close supervision. </p>.<p>Analysts are of the view that this could pressure valuations, and IT services firms could face significant pressure. Early April, Anthropic and partners announced Project Glasswing, and that launch partners will use Mythos Preview for defensive security work and share what they learn so the whole industry can benefit.</p>.AI-infused models reshape IT firms’ workforce strategies.<p>Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Mythos builds on big gains in capabilities on Opus, which, released in February 2026, sent most tech/SaaS stocks tumbling down. “While this release may not have the same impact on stocks, it further expands the list of things AI can do better than humans — coding, ERP, and cybersecurity,” it said.</p>.<p>Last week, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said clients are curious to know about expanding capabilities of all the models. They also want to leverage their models to achieve both productivity and business value chain reimagination. “Is it because post Anthropic...? I won’t say that. As the model capability improves, there’ll be more interest in seeing how they can leverage,” he said.</p>.<p>TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian said clients’ interest and demand actually increases with new capabilities coming out of the model providers.</p>.<p>Whether such models make clients defer IT spending...? Krithivasan said “no”, and that the company’s clients are quite interested in leveraging it. “They know that this (models) will be constantly evolving. And there is no major benefit in waiting for the next best model to arrive. Clients are <br />willing to invest now, and we are helping them in building that architecture so that they can exploit and leverage the models as they come in,” he explained.</p>