Fitch puts India's IIFL Finance on negative rating watch

Bengaluru: Rating agency Fitch, on Thursday, placed India's IIFL Finance's 'B+' long-term issuer default rating and medium-term note programme rating on negative watch.

This comes after the country's central bank barred the non-banking finance company from offering gold loans earlier this month, citing "material supervisory concerns".

"The move reflects a downside risk to IIFL Finance's franchise, profitability and overall risk profile if regulatory restrictions on new gold-backed lending are prolonged," Fitch said in a note.

The impact of the restrictions will depend on their duration and any spill-over effects on the rest of IIFL Finance's business, Fitch said.