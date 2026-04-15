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Flipkart and Uber partner to offer SuperCoins on rides

The rewards are capped at 150 coins per trip, though there is no limit on total cumulative earnings.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:34 IST
Business NewsUbercompaniesFlipkart

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