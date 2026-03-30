<p>Bengaluru: Flipkart on Monday announced the appointment of Smita Ojha as Vice President, Engineering, and Amit Sharma as Vice President, Program Management.</p><p>These strategic appointments bolster the company’s ability to scale core technology and advance high-impact execution frameworks to drive long-term value creation, Flipkart said.</p>.Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down; Nishant Verman rejoins as SVP.<p>Smita will lead the Central Platforms Group (CPG) within Flipkart’s One Tech organisation, focusing on building scalable platforms and advancing core engineering capabilities. She brings over two decades of experience across global technology companies. Most recently, as SVP of Engineering at Mindtickle, she led the launch of GenAI product lines, scaled legacy platforms to serve millions of global users, and enhanced R&D efficiency through a Data Mesh architecture on Snowflake.</p><p>Amit will lead the Technical Program Management charter for the OneTech organisation. Most recently, as Director at Amazon, he led a global team managing a high-impact portfolio, including AI-driven initiatives. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Accenture and WNS, where he drove operational transformation and efficiency at scale.</p> .<p>Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “As we enter our next phase of growth and accelerate our AI-native evolution, investing in strong leadership across technology and program management remains a key priority. Smita and Amit bring complementary strengths in platform engineering and large-scale execution, which will be instrumental in advancing our innovation agenda and enabling scalable, future-ready capabilities across Flipkart.”</p>