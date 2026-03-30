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Flipkart appoints Smita Ojha, Amit Sharma as VPs

These strategic appointments bolster the company’s ability to scale core technology and advance high-impact execution frameworks to drive long-term value creation, Flipkart said.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:02 IST
Business NewsFlipkart

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