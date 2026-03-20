<p>New Delhi: E-commerce major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a> on Friday said its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role.</p>.<p>Venkataraman will remain with the company "for a period of time" to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, a company statement said.</p>.<p>During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the statement added.</p>.Flipkart moves domicile to India from Singapore, clears path for IPO.<p>Alongside the top-level transition, the Walmart-backed firm announced the appointment of Nishant Verman, who is rejoining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships.</p>.<p>Verman returns to Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/microsoft">Microsoft</a>’s Corporate Development team and in tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley.</p>.<p>Established in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. </p>