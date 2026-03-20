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Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down; Nishant Verman rejoins as SVP

During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the statement added.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 08:51 IST
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