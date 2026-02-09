<p>Bengaluru: The Flipkart Group on Monday announced two senior leadership appointments. </p><p>Vipin Kapooria has rejoined Flipkart as Vice President, Business Finance, and Yogita Shanbhag has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources. These appointments build on recent senior leadership additions.</p>.Flipkart appoints Gunjan Bhartia as Senior VP, Business Finance.<p>As Vice President, Business Finance, Vipin Kapooria will lead business finance across all categories at Flipkart, partnering closely with business teams to drive financial discipline, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, the e-commerce company said.<br><br>Kapooria brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience in business finance and strategic leadership. A Chartered Accountant with over 19 years of experience, Vipin has also held senior leadership positions at organisations including OYO, Yum! Brands, and most recently, Blinkit, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.<br><br>In her role as Vice President, Human Resources, Yogita Shanbhag will lead the Human Resources function for the OneTech Business Unit, critical to Flipkart’s technology foundation and innovation focus. With over 20 years of experience at Juniper Networks and Wipro, Yogita Shanbhag most recently scaled Juniper’s India operations into its largest global excellence centre.<br><br>Seema Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Flipkart, said, “Their appointments, alongside the senior leadership additions we have made in recent months, reflect our continued efforts to strengthen organisational capabilities in a way that supports our business ambitions and drives sustained growth across all our operations.”<br><br>Vipin Kapooria, Vice President, Business Finance, Flipkart Group, said, “It is great to return to Flipkart at a time when the company is scaling its businesses by institutionalising strong financial discipline, operational rigour, and a foundation for long-term growth."</p>