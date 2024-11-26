Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Flipkart ordered to pay Rs 10K for not allowing return of substandard product

Taruna Rajput lodged a complaint against Flipkart and Deepak Kashyap, the seller.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 07:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFlipkartBuisness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us