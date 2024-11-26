Flipkart ordered to pay Rs 10K for not allowing return of substandard product

<p>A District Consumer Redressal Forum in Mumbai in a recent case ordered e-commerce platform Flipkart India and the seller of the food product to pay Rs 10,000 to a woman after she was unable to return the product which she claimed was substandard. </p>.<p>Taruna Rajput lodged a complaint against Flipkart and Deepak Kashyap, the seller. According to the complaint, Rajput bought 13 containers of Herbalife Nutrition Fresh Energy Drink Mix (lemon flavoured) from Flipkart for Rs 4,641, on October 9, 2023. </p><p>The product was delivered on October 14, 2024. Rajput examined the product and and discovered that it was odd in terms of texture and colour. She also noticed that the label did not have a QR code. She tried to return the item since she thought it was fake. Flipkart, however, denied her request, stating that they had a "no return policy."</p>.<p>The Commission found that Flipkart must ensure the quality of the products sold. It concluded that Flipkart and the seller were guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, reported <em>Bar and Bench</em></p>