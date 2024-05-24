Flipkart raises $350 million from Google in latest funding round

"Google’s proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernisation of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country," the company said.

Flipkart did not share any further details tied to the intended purpose of the fund raising exercise, or a timeline, stating that the investment is subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties.

This latest round of funding has been announced days before the e-comm major is slated to launch its own quick commerce service in select locations across India, details of which were reported by DH earlier this year in March.