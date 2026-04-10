<p>Bengaluru: The new city+ electric mobility brand from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-enfield">Royal Enfield</a>, Flying Flea, opened its new store in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Friday and launched its first motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.</p><p>Built from the ground up as a fully optimised, rider-centric electric motorcycle, the FF.C6 is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery.</p><p>Powered by a team of over 200 engineers across India and the UK, and backed by 45+ patent applications, Flying Flea is developed entirely in-house at the Flying Flea Tech Centre.</p><p>Speaking on the launch of the motorcycle, B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said that with the Flying Flea C6, they are marking the first step into electric motorcycling in the 125th year.</p>.Tesla's lower-cost EV plan seen boosting volume, risking margins.<p>"For the launch of FF.C6, we are taking a steady, city-by-city approach and will initially roll it out in phases. We have a strong pipeline of electric two-wheelers that will continue to build on our vision over time," he said.</p><p>Matt Cardenas, Head Product Strategy, Flying Flea and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ev">EV</a>s at Royal Enfield, said that they wanted to create the best product to attract new riders. "We wanted to create something that is visually inspiring, amazing to ride and has cutting-edge technology," he said. </p><p>The FF.C6 features a contemporary interpretation of the original Flying Flea’s front suspension, incorporating a precision-engineered forged aluminium Girder fork and articulating mudguard.</p>.Royal Enfield forays into electric bike segment; unveils first model under Flying Flea brand.<p>He said there is selectable charging speed- Rapid, Standard and Trickle- giving riders control over time, efficiency and battery usage based on their routine. He said the battery goes from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in over 60 minutes and delivers approximately 1 km of range per minute of charging.</p><p>The FF.C6 comes in two colours- Flea Green and Storm Black. Bookings commenced from April 10, and deliveries are set to begin at the end of May 2026. The FF.C6 will be available at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom)/ Rs 1.99 lakh (Battery-as-a-Service).</p>