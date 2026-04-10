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Flying Flea opens first store in Bengaluru

Powered by a team of over 200 engineers across India and the UK, and backed by 45+ patent applications, Flying Flea is developed entirely in-house at the Flying Flea Tech Centre.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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