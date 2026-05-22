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India's forex kitty drops $8 billion to $688.894 billion

PM Narendra Modi has urged Indians to conserve forex by limiting foreign travel, curbing fuel use and avoiding gold purchases for a year.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:29 IST
IndiaNarendra ModiRBIForexMarketsBusinee NewsUSD

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