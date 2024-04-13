Former biotech CEO gets 7 years in prison for false claims about rapid covid-19 test

The former CEO of a biotechnology company who, during the early days of the pandemic, falsely claimed that he had invented a blood test that could detect Covid-19 in 15 seconds was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for securities fraud, federal prosecutors said.

From February 2020 to December 2020, the former executive, Keith Berman, 70, of Westlake Village, California, engaged in a scheme to defraud people into investing in his company, Decision Diagnostics Corp., by claiming the test could detect Covid using a finger prick sample of blood, prosecutors said.

In March and April 2020, Berman issued 12 “false and misleading” news releases describing the rapid Covid test, which his company called GenViro, prosecutors wrote. Decision Diagnostics’ stock price jumped by more than 1,500% during the period, prosecutors said.

In reality, prosecutors said, Berman had “privately confided in a friend the test could not actually detect Covid-19.”

Prosecutors accused Berman, the sole director of the publicly traded medical device company, of capitalizing on people’s fears about the pandemic in an effort to resuscitate the company’s fortunes.

Berman’s scheme resulted in about $28 million in investor losses, prosecutors said. Berman was indicted in December 2020, and he pleaded guilty in December 2023 to securities fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding.