Former Swiggy employee embezzled company of Rs 33 crore: Report

A former junior employee of Swiggy allegedly stole nearly Rs 33 crore over 'past periods', the company's annual report revealed.

Swiggy is a Bengaluru based online food delivery company. It has now employed an 'external team' to look into the matter of embezzlement, reported Moneycontrol, adding that a 'legal complaint' has also been filed against said employee.

In a report released on September 4, the company said that embezzlement of funds was noticed in the annual report of financial year 2023-24.

"The Group, during the current year, identified embezzlement of funds in one of the subsidiaries by a former junior employee amounting to Rs 326.76 million over the past periods," the company report read, as cited by the publication.

"The Group has recorded an expense for the aforementioned amount during the year ended March 31, 2024," the report added.

Swiggy did not mention anything else regarding the embezzlement, as per the publication.