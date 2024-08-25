Foxconn wants women employees in India to take up lead positions in design, tech space: Chairperson Young Liu

New Delhi: iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn wants women employees in India to take up lead positions in design and other technology-related positions, a top company official has said.

Foxconn has 48,000 employees across India and 25 per cent of its new hires are married women.

"We see not only the assembly work for women but also some design, technology-related positions. Lot of our current employees are highly educated. We would like to give them more opportunity to advance their position, not just limited to assembly work," Foxconn Chairman Young Liu told PTI.