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French firm Inetum partners with AIONOS for AI solutions

Saint-Ouen-headquartered Inetum has launched its India unit called Inetum India, which will operate from Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:32 IST
Business NewsFranceArtificial Intelligence

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