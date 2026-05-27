French firm Inetum partners with AIONOS for AI solutions

<p>New Delhi: French digital services company Inetum on Wednesday signed an agreement with India’s AI-native technology firm AIONOS to develop <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> solutions for the global enterprises, particularly in the European region.</p> <p>Saint-Ouen-headquartered Inetum has launched its India unit called Inetum India, which will operate from Hyderabad.</p> <p>“We are proud to be Inetum's exclusive partner in establishing Inetum India,” CP Gurnani, co-founder & vice chairman, AIONOS, said at a media briefing.</p>.India a strategic market; bullish about our investment commitments: AWS.<p>According to Gurnani, Inetum India is designed from the grounds up to be a global, scalable, AI-powered delivery engine that will serve Inetum's clients with a level of speed and precision that traditional models simply cannot match.</p> <p>“We are bringing our full AI-native capability that includes our people, our technology stack, and our delivery IP; to architect a centre that operates with intelligence embedded at its core,” he added.</p> <p>At the heart of Inetum India is AIONOS' proprietary AI enterprise stack - a fully integrated, enterprise-governed technology architecture built specifically for organisations that need AI to work at scale, not just in pilots.</p> <p>“With this project, we are building much more than offshore capacity: we are laying the foundations of a new growth accelerator for Inetum,” said Jacques Pommeraud, Chairman and CEO of Inetum.</p> <p>“By leveraging AIONOS to structure and rapidly scale Inetum India, we are choosing a demanding model: a capability center designed from the outset to integrate artificial intelligence at the core of delivery,” Pommeraud said.</p> <p>Through its partnership with AIONOS, Inetum seeks to strengthen its delivery capabilities, particularly in the EUROMED region (France, Belgium), Growing Markets one (Bulgaria, Poland and UKI) and to support its international growth trajectory.</p> <p>Inetum is one of the leading digital services companies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>. It has a presence in 19 countries with annual revenue of 2.2 billion euros recorded in 2025.</p>.AI development should serve humanity without overdependence on few global powers: Emmanuel Macron.<p>Through India unit Inetum aims to access top-tier technology talent, particularly in artificial intelligence.</p> <p>“Inetum India initiative is a strategic milestone that strengthens our Inetum Solutions capabilities at scale and reinforces our COBORGTM framework initiative,” said Hemant Lamba, CEO of Inetum Solutions.</p> <p>“With this unique model that combines the best AI and technical expertise, local agility, and client proximity, we are accelerating our ability to deliver high-value, end-to-end solutions to our clients worldwide,” Lamba said. </p>