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French telecoms trio raise SFR bid to $24 billion in sector shake-up

Bouygues to hold 42% of SFR, Iliad 31%, Orange 27% if deal proceeds. SFR's fibre network and overseas assets excluded from current offer.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:23 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:51 IST

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