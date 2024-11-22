From Australia to Israel, Adani Group projects span the globe

Adani Ports, India's largest private ports operator, owns 70 per cent of Haifa port in northern Israel while Israel's Gadot Group owns the rest.

The firms bought the port in early 2023 for $1.2 billion and the purchase revived hopes of creating a trade gateway connecting the terminal and the broader Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, which does not have ties with Israel.

Haifa port accounts for 3 per cent of Adani Ports' annual cargo volumes.