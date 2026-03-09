<p>Bengaluru: Noticing the large “space” for research, growth, and long-term opportunity in India’s space technology sector, Bellatrix Aerospace took off in 2015 to build critical propulsion systems for satellites. At the time, private space companies were almost unheard of, with ISRO and its vendors dominating the sector.</p>.<p>Today, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based firm is preparing to launch its own Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite.</p>.<p>“In two years, our first satellite will launch. It’s application-agnostic, but we are currently focusing on a camera payload,” Bellatrix COO Yashas Karanam told DH.</p>.<p>The micro-satellite will carry about 40 kg and be launched from India. Project 200, the VLEO mission, is part of Bellatrix’s roadmap to develop low-orbit capabilities.</p>.Airbus opens new technology centre in Bengaluru.<p>Karanam co-founded Bellatrix with CEO and CTO Rohan M Ganapathy, while they were students developing a new type of electric engine.</p>.<p>“We were early to the market, but realised it was a good time,” he said. “A decade ago, India had no supply chain for satellite propulsion. Europe had subsystem suppliers; the US had valves, tanks, and propellant manufacturers. Everything we needed had to be imported.”</p>.<p>Complicating matters, India was not yet a signatory to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), restricting the import of critical materials. “So we indigenised everything ourselves. We built our technology team and today are an R&D-driven company with our own product lines,” Karanam said.</p>.<p>Developing satellite engines is a long, complex process. “Rocket engines burn for seconds or minutes. Satellite engines are expected to last over 10,000 hours, survive space radiation, and operate for 15 years without maintenance. That’s challenging with high temperatures,” he explained. Once rockets deploy satellites, onboard thrusters enable manoeuvring.</p>.<p>Bellatrix propulsion systems serve multiple functions. One is ‘orbit raising’; a satellite placed in a 500-km orbit may need to move to 600 km and adjust inclination or position. Satellites also require ‘station keeping’ to maintain orbit. ‘Collision avoidance’ is another function; propulsion must respond immediately to space debris threats. ‘Deorbiting’ is also essential; when a satellite has around 20% fuel remaining, thrusters lower its orbit for controlled atmospheric burn or sea descent. US regulations require propulsion for safe deorbiting. “That requirement has opened opportunities for us,” Karanam said, adding, “Propulsion systems are our bread and butter, but we have a broader roadmap.”</p>.<p>Bellatrix offers two product lines: Arka and Rudra, comprising 13 systems. Arka uses electric propulsion; Rudra employs chemical propulsion similar to rockets.</p>.<p>“What sets us apart in chemical propulsion is replacing toxic fuels with greener alternatives,” Karanam said. Bellatrix developed hydroxylammonium nitrate (HAN), a space-qualified green propellant. “With toxic fuels, satellites must be shipped weeks in advance for loading, which is expensive. Our fuel allows more flexibility,” he mentioned.</p>.<p>Electric propulsion converts fuel into plasma, ejecting ions at high velocity. Chemical propulsion generates more thrust, but consumes more fuel. “It’s a trade-off,” Karanam said, adding, “Chemical gives thrust; electric is sustainable and efficient.”</p>.<p>A propulsion system includes the engine, power processing and control unit, universal propulsion controller, and propellant management system with valves, filters, and mechanical controls. Software oversees the process. Propulsion typically accounts for 10-15% of a satellite’s cost.</p>.<p>Bellatrix serves 5-10 global and Indian clients in weather, broadcasting, GPS navigation, and defence. Internationally, it has an MoU with Astroscale Japan for space sustainability and core tech. Its US subsidiary in Delaware taps the American market, while partnerships exist in Europe. Domestically, a pact was signed recently with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support building of indigenous VLEO capabilities.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the company is building a 5-acre manufacturing facility at the aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, expected in 18 months. Currently, manufacturing is at Peenya, Bengaluru, testing at IISc, and R&D at the corporate office premises on Sankey Road.</p>.<p>“We aim to consolidate operations and scale production 10-fold, from 80-100 propulsion systems a year,” Karanam said.</p>.<p>Bellatrix raised $11.3 million in Series-A funding, largely from Inflexor Ventures and BASF Venture Capital, and plans more as it grows.</p>.<p>India’s SpaceTech industry is projected to grow from $8 billion to $44 billion by 2033, with the country increasing its share of the $470-billion global space economy from 2% to 20%.</p>.<p>“We want to be a strong OEM in critical core technologies,” Karanam said, concluding, “Once we prove our VLEO technology in orbit, we plan to leverage it and develop new applications around it.”</p>