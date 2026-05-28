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Homebusinesscompanies

From crisis to comeback: This retailer’s stunning turnaround has investors buzzing

For the full fiscal year, revenue climbed 49% to Rs 3,351 crore, while profit before tax rose 58% to Rs 708 crore.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST

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