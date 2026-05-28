From crisis to comeback: This retailer’s stunning turnaround has investors buzzing

<p>PC Jeweller has staged a remarkable comeback in FY26, delivering strong operational growth and showcasing a sharp financial turnaround. The company reported a 33% year-on-year rise in standalone domestic revenue for Q4FY26 at Rs 927 crore, while profit before tax surged 59% to Rs 151 crore, reflecting robust consumer demand and improved operational efficiency.</p><p>For the full fiscal year, revenue climbed 49% to Rs 3,351 crore, while profit before tax rose 58% to Rs 708 crore. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 710 crore, supported by stronger execution and disciplined cost management. Operating PAT jumped 80% to Rs 705 crore, underscoring a steady improvement in core business fundamentals.</p><p>The company has also cut its outstanding debt by over 90% since its September 2024 settlement agreement with lenders. A Rs 2,702 crore preferential warrant issue, completed with 93% realisation, has significantly strengthened its capital base and accelerated its journey toward becoming debt-free.</p><p>Adding to growth momentum, strategic partnerships with NSDC and Uttar Pradesh’s CM-YUVA scheme could help onboard thousands of entrepreneurs, while plans to open 100 large-format franchise showrooms position the retailer for aggressive expansion ahead.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>