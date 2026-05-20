From small defence supplier to missile ambitions — Why this stock is suddenly on every investor’s radar

<p>Defence stocks continue to attract strong investor attention, but one Hyderabad-based company is now drawing interest for a much bigger reason than quarterly growth alone. Analysts at Choice Broking have maintained a positive outlook on the stock and raised the target price to ₹365, signalling confidence in its long-term expansion story.</p><p>Apollo Micro Systems is no longer positioning itself as just a Tier-1 electronics supplier. Under its “Vision 2036” roadmap, the company aims to evolve into a global OEM across land, air and naval defence platforms. Its recent milestones include a lifetime DPIIT licence for missiles, UAVs and defence systems, along with technology transfers for Directed Energy Weapons and expansion into underwater defence systems.</p><p>The company’s consolidated order book stood at nearly ₹1,432 crore at the end of FY26. Management has also indicated expectations of fresh large-ticket defence orders this year, while simultaneously expanding manufacturing capacity in Telangana.</p><p>Investors now see the company less as a traditional defence contractor and more as a high-growth strategic defence play. However, the opportunity comes with execution risks, including long procurement cycles, regulatory clearances, heavy R&D spending and continuous capital requirements.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>