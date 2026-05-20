Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

From small defence supplier to missile ambitions — Why this stock is suddenly on every investor’s radar

Under its “Vision 2036” roadmap, the company aims to evolve into a global OEM across land, air and naval defence platforms.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 10:54 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us