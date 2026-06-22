FYERS to launch Category III AIF in Q2; aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based technology-first brokerage and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/investment">investment</a> platform FYERS is set to launch its flagship Category III fund called ‘FYERS Vantage Fund’ during the second quarter of FY27. It will be a market cap-agnostic & sector-agnostic flexicap, India-focused equities fund that will aim to deliver higher returns than the benchmark, said a top company executive.</p>.<p>“As markets have become more volatile, the goal is to have a mid-term outlook to the markets with the aim of capitalising on large emerging trends in the economy,” said Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO of FYERS.</p>.<p>The company aims to raise a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore under this fund.</p>.Tata says pollution control board drops scrutiny of Apple iPhone parts plant in Tamil Nadu.<p>“Unlike any other asset management firm in India, FYERS Assets has a fee structure with a 1.5% management fee and a hurdle of 15% (highest in the industry), beyond which we charge a modest 15% performance fee. The key USP in our pricing is that we are the only asset management firm with a ‘Deferred Management Fee Clawback’ model. It’s a client-aligned fee structure aiming to make money when the investor makes money,” Khoday said.</p>.<p>“For example, if we deliver negative returns/lose our investors’ capital, FYERS Assets offsets the management fee levied to the customer against the performance fee of future year/s,” he added.</p>.<p>The primary target audience are investors who are annoyed by paying fees to fund managers, regardless of their performance. The idea of investing in PMS/AIF is to compensate fund managers for superior performance, Khoday said.</p>