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FYERS to launch Category III AIF in Q2; aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore

The idea of investing in PMS/AIF is to compensate fund managers for superior performance, Khoday said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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