GAIL signs deal to import LNG from Swiss-based trader Vitol

Vitol CEO Russell Hardy said, "We are pleased to build on the existing relationship between Vitol and GAIL and to conclude this long-term LNG supply deal together. India is a significant and growing LNG market and we are excited to bring LNG supply from our global LNG portfolio to meet this rising natural gas demand."

Commenting on the signing of the deal in Singapore, GAIL director (marketing) Sanjay Kumar said the company is doing this deal as demand for natural gas in India is getting consolidated and this tie-up is part of the multiple negotiations which GAIL has been carrying on with various LNG suppliers for long-term deals.