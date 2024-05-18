GameStop rout reaches $8 billion after plan to sell shares

GameStop Corp. tumbled after filings opened the door for it to sell more equity, furthering a rout that erased most of the meme-fueled rally that had sent the stock soaring 271 per cent at the start of the week.

The shares plunged 20 per cent on Friday, as the video game retailer entered a pact to potentially offer up to 45 million shares and reported a drop in preliminary first-quarter net sales.

The stock has shed more than $8 billion in value over the three-day retreat, as its weekly advance dwindled to 27 per cent.

“GameStop is capitalising on a recent spike in share price by prudently issuing shares at a premium, providing itself a greater level of reserves while it struggles to re-focus its business and reverse continuing operating losses,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, wrote in a note to clients.