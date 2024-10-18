Gautam Adani donates Rs 100 crore to skills university in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: Adani Group chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-adani">Gautam Adani</a> on Friday called on Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> and handed over a cheque for Rs 100 crore towards donation to the upcoming Young India Skills University.</p>.<p>"Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group of Companies met with courtesy. A donation of Rs.100 crore was handed over to Young India Skills University from Adani Foundation in the form of a cheque," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.</p>.<p>Reddy last month urged industrialists and prominent companies to take part and support the Young India Skills University being established in the state.</p>