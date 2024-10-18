Home
Gautam Adani donates Rs 100 crore to skills university in Telangana

Reddy last month urged industrialists and prominent companies to take part and support the Young India Skills University being established in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 13:08 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 13:08 IST
