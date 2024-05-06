Gautam Adani in talks with lenders for $600 million offshore loan

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is seeking an offshore loan of about $600 million to refinance existing debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The loan will be raised by Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt., a unit of Adani Total Pvt., the people said, asking not to be named because the details are private.

The debt’s tenor could range from three to five years, with the pricing likely linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, they said.