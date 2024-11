Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar not charged with bribery, but with fraud: Adani Green clarifies amid US DoJ indictment

Adani Green Energy said reports claiming that Adani and co have been charged with FCPA violations 'are incorrect'. 'These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment, namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud,' the company clarified.