GCCs to account for 40-45% of office leasing in FY25: Report

Global capability centres - offshore arms of multinational companies - are making headlines in India for rapid expansion in recent years. In the financial year 2023-24, they leased 22.5 million square feet of office space, which was 17% higher than the 19.2 million square feet leased in the previous fiscal year. This growth was primarily driven by sectors such as engineering and manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance, and the technology industry, per the report.