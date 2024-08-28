Gender pay gap still at 10-17% in tech industry: Report

Bengaluru: The technology sector today has 20.5 lakh on board. But this has made little difference to their stature in the industry as they continue to suffer the discrimination of 10-17 per cent pay gap.

A report by the staffing firm TeamLease Digital, released on Tuesday, further pointed to sustained structural inequalities, disparities in role distribution and barriers in career advancement. The situation is worse when it comes to technical and leadership roles, when it comes to segments such as data analysis, where the disparity goes up to 22-30 per cent.

“We need more intervention to bridge this gap from the employer’s end. There’s already a meagre participation of 30-35 per cent from women at the entry level in the tech workforce and this pay disparity might only reduce participation. If we keep saying that we don't want women because of these reasons, we are actually curtailing 50 per cent of our database of supply,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.