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General Atlantic-backed Indian insurer Acko eyes up to $2.5 billion valuation in IPO, sources say

The insurer could seek to raise funds in the range of $300 million and $500 million, one of the sources said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 08:31 IST
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