Get Zomato Gold for just Rs 30 for 6 months as company turns 16

How Zomato celebrated turning 16

Zomato was founded in 2008 and started off as restaurant listing and recommendation portal, before turning to food delivery. It started as FoodieBay with Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah at the helm.

Currently, Zomato -- which is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana operates in over 1,000 cities across India.

To celebrate the company turning 16, it took out a full-page advertisement on an Indian daily.

The ad features founder Goyal and top executives in the company. Styled like a political ad, the text reads "16th janamdin par aap sabhi ko apna pyar barsane ke liye koti koti dhanyavaad", which translates to, 'thanks to all for showering us with your love as we turn 16'.

Many, including the Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who shared the image of the ad on his X profile with a Hindi caption - which when translated reads - "On the 16th birthday of Zomato, heartiest congratulations to the chief Mr. Deepinder ji and all the members of his executive!" He added, "May God grant us such praiseworthy advertisements always."