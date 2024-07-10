Get Zomato Gold for just Rs 30 for 6 months as company turns 16

Zomato is celebrating its 16th anniversary by offering Zomato Gold for Rs 30 for six months.
The company announced the offer, but the caveat is that those with existing Gold plans cannot avail it. Further, the offer is only valid for one day.
Zomato Gold benefits
Zomato Gold offers free delivery on orders above Rs 199 if the eateries are within a 7-km radius. Additional discount of up to 30 per cent is also given above existing offers at over 20,000 partner restaurants across the country.
How Zomato celebrated turning 16
Zomato was founded in 2008 and started off as restaurant listing and recommendation portal, before turning to food delivery. It started as FoodieBay with Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah at the helm.
Currently, Zomato -- which is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana operates in over 1,000 cities across India.
To celebrate the company turning 16, it took out a full-page advertisement on an Indian daily.
The ad features founder Goyal and top executives in the company. Styled like a political ad, the text reads "16th janamdin par aap sabhi ko apna pyar barsane ke liye koti koti dhanyavaad", which translates to, 'thanks to all for showering us with your love as we turn 16'.
Many, including the Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who shared the image of the ad on his X profile with a Hindi caption - which when translated reads - "On the 16th birthday of Zomato, heartiest congratulations to the chief Mr. Deepinder ji and all the members of his executive!" He added, "May God grant us such praiseworthy advertisements always."
For the financial year 2023-2024, Zomato posted a profit of Rs 351 crore, Mint reported. Comparitively, the company had a loss of Rs 971 crore the year before.
Published 10 July 2024, 08:50 IST