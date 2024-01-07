Giga factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri to be operational next month: Ola CEO

Of Rs 7,614 crores, as much as Rs 5,114 crores will go into the cell manufacturing plant, while the remaining Rs 2,500 crores has been earmarked for the four-wheeler plant with a capacity to manufacture 1.4 lakh units per annum.

Aggarwal said Ola’s EV hub, when completely operational, will have a workforce of 25,000 people and construction on the Giga Factory with a capacity of 100 MW began in June last year and will be made operational in February.

“When it is operational next month, we (Ola) will be the first to

manufacture lithium ion cells in India. This will mark a key milestone in India’s transition to EVs,” Aggarwal said. The company’s CEO also said the Future Factory, which employs about 4,000 women for now, has set a benchmark in the industry.