Godrej Capital to close FY24 at Rs 12,000 cr loan book: CEO Manish Shah

We envisaged that over the next four and a half years or so, we broadly need about Rs 4,000-4,500 crore of equity capital. Half of that has already come. Originally Rs 1,500 crore was committed, then another Rs 1,200 crore was committed for this year. Each year, we go back to the group with a plan for the coming years. Over the next two years, we roughly need about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore of capital. The group has the first choice to invest, bring in the equity capital or ask us to look outside for a strategic investor. As of now, it does not look like we will require an external investor. The rest of the capital, whether it's tier II or debt capital is something that we have access to in financial institutions. So that will always continue. Today, for example, out of our nearly Rs 8,000 crore book, we have roughly Rs 6,000 crore borrowing and Rs 2,000 crore equity.