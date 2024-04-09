Godrej Properties clocks record sales bookings in FY'24 at over Rs 22,500 crore, up 84% annually

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, 'We are delighted with the scale-up we have achieved in the past two years. The sales bookings of over Rs 9,500 crore in Q4, FY'24 surpasses our annual bookings in FY22.' 'We achieved a growth of 84 per cent in FY24 to register bookings of over Rs 22,500 crore. We are pleased that this sales growth was on the back of both an improving project mix as well as strong volume growth of 31 per cent,' he said.