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Godrej Properties FY26 pre-sales up 16pc to record Rs 34,171 cr

In terms of sales bookings or pre-sales, Godrej Properties is likely to become the largest listed real estate firm during 2025-26.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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