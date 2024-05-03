Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Godrej Properties Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs 471.26 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,838.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 09:54 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 09:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 471.26 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 412.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,838.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

During the 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 725.27 crore from Rs 571.39 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,334.22 crore last fiscal year from Rs 3,039 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2024, 09:54 IST
Business NewsGodrej

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT