Godrej Properties Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs 471.26 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 471.26 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 412.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,838.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.