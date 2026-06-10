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Godrej Properties sells over 1,000 apartments in Bengaluru for Rs 2,000 cr

Godrej Properties launched this project in the first week of June. More than 1,000 homes have been sold in the launch week.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 05:03 IST
Business NewsBengaluru newsPropertyGodrej

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