Godrej split | Barring real estate and marketing, camps cannot compete with each other for six years

While Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries under the 127-year-old Godrej Group will now function separately after the recent split, the two entities have decided to use the Godrej brand name in the real estate and marketing businesses while accepting that the two will not compete against each other for the next six years.

It was decided and announced by the Godrej Group in a statement on April 30, 2024 that Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) will manage and own Godrej Industries which has five listed firms. Cousins Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74) will own the unlisted Godrej & Boyce along with its affiliates and the land bank comprising prime property in Mumbai.

During the non-competency period— none of the two entities shall pay the royalty for using the brand name in the construction (real estate development) and marketing verticals, said Times of India in a report. The agreement between the two entities further states that after six years, they can enter each other's businesses, but will not be allowed to use the brand name.